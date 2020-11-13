Foley Police responding to shooting in Aaronville Community

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Foley Police are responding to a shooting in the Aaronville Community Friday morning.

Police say the shooting happened off 8th Avenue. Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times. The teen was in critical condition and airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

Foley Police are asking if anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Foley Police Department.

LATEST STORIES: