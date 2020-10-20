Foley police nab catalytic converter thief

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley police arrested a man Tuesday for stealing multiple catalytic converters.

On Oct. 20, the Foley Police Department was dispatched to multiple theft calls in the northeast district of Foley. Victims said their catalytic converters had been cut from their vehicles.

Shortly after these calls, officers were dispatched to Palm Plaza Shopping Center in Foley for a fight in progress. Police say a person found 41-year-old James Franklin Neidhardt underneath a vehicle actively cutting off the catalytic converter. The person and Neidhardt fought until police arrived and intervened.

Neidhardt was treated at South Baldwin Medical Center for minor injuries and was then arrested and transported to the Foley Police Department. Police found multiple converters, tools and other items in his vehicle. During an interview, police say Neidhardt confessed to stealing all of the converters in Foley as well as others in Mobile.

Neidhardt was charged with felony receiving stolen property first degree, felony theft of property second degree, misdemeanor criminal mischief second degree and misdemeanor criminal mischief third degree. Foley police are still investigating and additional charges are pending.

