FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 33-year-old Foley man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in the neck by his twin brother.

The shooting happened on Azalea Avenue. Police were made aware of the shooting after following a speeding car to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.

Foley Police spokesman Lt. Larry Dearing says the brothers were inside a car arguing when the shooting occured.

The other brother was stopped by Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies in Seminole and is in custody.