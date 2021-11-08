Foley Police investigate theft at thrift store

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Foley Police want to identify the woman seen in a surveillance photo at a local thrift store.

Police say the woman is wanted for questioning for a theft that occurred at America’s Thrift Store. The woman in the photo is accused of taking a customer’s purse from her shopping cart and leaving the store with it. It happened Saturday, Nov. 6. Someone found the purse in a church parking lot on Sunday, and police say it appears someone rummaged through it but nothing of value was taken.  

If you have any information please contact Detective Sgt. Holland at 251-952-4010.  

