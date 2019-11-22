Foley Police, FBI raid two homes in drug operation

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department and the FBI hit two alleged drug houses Friday after a four-month investigation.

Police said marijuana was found growing inside one home on Amazon Drive. Heroin and guns were also discovered, police said.

Multiple arrests were made.

News 5 is working to gather more information.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories