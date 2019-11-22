Foley Police, FBI raid two homes in drug operation

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department and the FBI hit two alleged drug houses Friday after a four-month investigation.
Police said marijuana was found growing inside one home on Amazon Drive. Heroin and guns were also discovered, police said.
Multiple arrests were made.
News 5 is working to gather more information.
