Foley police dispatcher arrested, charged with forgery

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Foley Police Chief Thurston Bullock tells WKRG News 5 that one of his employees has been arrested and charged with 11 counts of forgery.

Bullock says his office was contacted by a local business where Lauren Leigh Williams was previously employed.

Williams is accused of writing checks to herself from the business account, according to police. Chief Bullock says the employee was in a “trusted” position at the time.

Williams is a part-time dispatcher now for the Foley Police Department, according to Bullock. She was booked into the Baldwin County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories