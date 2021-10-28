Foley police dispatcher arrested, charged with forgery

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Foley Police Chief Thurston Bullock tells WKRG News 5 that one of his employees has been arrested and charged with 11 counts of forgery.
Bullock says his office was contacted by a local business where Lauren Leigh Williams was previously employed.
Williams is accused of writing checks to herself from the business account, according to police. Chief Bullock says the employee was in a “trusted” position at the time.
Williams is a part-time dispatcher now for the Foley Police Department, according to Bullock. She was booked into the Baldwin County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.