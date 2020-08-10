Foley Police confirm short pursuit, driver arrested

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police confirm they were involved in a brief pursuit Sunday night near Cedar Street.
A viewer tells WKRG News 5 a vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed before officers caught up with the driver.
The driver fled on foot from the vehicle, but he was captured a short time later. Foley Police confirm the driver is now in custody. Police believe the driver threw something out of the window during the pursuit. They discovered a small amount of drugs, but continue to search the area.
No other information is available at this time.
