FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Sylacauga, Alabama man was arrested Friday for allegedly selling fake gold bars to a Baldwin County resident.

Dylan Jemison, 20, has since been released from the Baldwin County jail after allegedly offering several 1-ounce fake gold bars “for a large sum of money” to a resident.

Lt. Glenn Hartenstein with Foley Police Department said the victim took the gold to a local pawn shop, only to be told the gold was fake and worth nothing.

“The victim had been through a social media marketplace is where he was in contact with the offender to purchase these gold bars,” Hartenstein said.

Foley Police Department also confirmed that Jemison was able to sell over $2,500 worth of fake gold bars to at least one victim. After the victim came forward, police started to investigate heavily through social media.

“We were also to obtain from him that there was a planned second purchase that was scheduled, and we were able to apprehend the offender at that plan here in Foley,” Hartenstein said.

He is charged with first-degree theft and attempted first-degree theft.

When he was taken into custody, he possessed dozens more of fake gold, according to police, who said Jemison hinted at swindling others into purchasing the fake gold.

Foley police said anyone offered gold bars should get them authenticated.

“We just wanted to let the public know if anyone had purchased any gold bars from this individual, Dylan Thomas Jemison, please notify your local authorities,” Hartenstein said.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown and Debbie Williams contributed to this report.

