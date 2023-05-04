FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Airport Road in April, according to officials with the Foley Police Department.

Lee Artis Presley, 22, was arrested and charged with assault for shooting Jabari Stots, 26, on April 23. Stots was shot in the hand and abdomen.

Officers were called to the South Baldwin Regional Medical Center around 3 p.m. on April 23 for a report of a person with gunshot wounds. Officers arrived and found that Stots had been driven to the hospital and dropped off.

Stots was transported to Sacred Heart in Pensacola, Fla. and underwent surgery for his injuries.

Presley has already bonded out of the Baldwin County Jail.