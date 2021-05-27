Foley police arrest man after harassment calls, find child porn on his phone

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police say 39-year-old Michael Norris is facing child pornography charges on top of a misdemeanor warrant.

Police arrested Norris Monday after a call for a man harassing people outside of a store. After a search, officers found meth pipes, children’s and women’s underwear, and other items with Norris.

Norris let officer search his phone where police found images and videos of child pornography.

Norris is now facing additional charges of felony Possession of Child Pornography and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Investigators are looking into the source of the content.

