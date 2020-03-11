Foley Police arrest man accused of rape, sodomy, abuse, and incest

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
FOLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT MARCH 11, 2020POC: DEP. CHIEF THURSTON BULLOCK251-952-4010
On March 10th, 2020, the Foley Police Department arrested David Isaac Dill, age 41 of Foley, on one count each of Rape in the 2nd Degree, Sodomy in the 2nd Degree, Sexual Abuse in the 2nd Degree, and Incest, all felonies. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming. Dill is currently being held at the Baldwin County Jail. No more information will be made available at this time.
