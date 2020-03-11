Foley Police arrest man accused of rape, sodomy, abuse, and incest

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
FOLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT MARCH 11, 2020POC: DEP. CHIEF THURSTON BULLOCK251-952-4010

On March 10th, 2020, the Foley Police Department arrested David Isaac Dill, age 41 of Foley, on one count each of Rape in the 2nd Degree, Sodomy in the 2nd Degree, Sexual Abuse in the 2nd Degree, and Incest, all felonies. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming. Dill is currently being held at the Baldwin County Jail. No more information will be made available at this time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories