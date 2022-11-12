FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police said two men are dead following what appears to be a murder/suicide early Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, officers responded to a reported suicide at 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the 1600 block of North Pine Street.

“Officers discovered a man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A second man was found nearby with a gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. This appears to be a murder/suicide,” reads the post.

The Foley Police Department has not released the names of the people involved and the post does not include any more information about what may have led to the shooting deaths.

This remains an ongoing investigation. The names will be released once next of kin are notified.