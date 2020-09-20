Foley Pedestrian Bridge blue to honor first responders

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — With the impact of Hurricane Sally felt all across the viewing area, first responders have been working extra hard in their recovery efforts.
As a big thank you for all their hard work, the Foley Pedestrian Bridge is lit up in blue to honor those that are so dutifully providing aid during this difficult time for so many.
