Foley PD: Two-car crash on Highway 59, one life-flighted

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police Department reports a two-car crash on Highway 59 near the outlet mall.
There were four transports by ground and one was life-flighted to the hospital, according to Foley PD.
There have been no reports of any injuries being life-threatening.
