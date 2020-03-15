Foley PD: Two-car crash on Highway 59, one life-flighted

by: WKRG Staff

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police Department reports a two-car crash on Highway 59 near the outlet mall.

There were four transports by ground and one was life-flighted to the hospital, according to Foley PD.

There have been no reports of any injuries being life-threatening.

