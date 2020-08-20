Foley PD search for Mobile man wanted for beating, choking ex-wife

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 46-year-old man is wanted by the Foley Police Department for beating and choking his ex-wife Thursday morning.

Officers say they responded to a domestic disturbance call where a woman was being assaulted. According to the victim, her ex-husband, Marqus Levon Bendolph broke into her home in Foley. She says he slipped through a bedroom window and dragged her to his vehicle outside.

Per the report, Bendolph drove her to a nearby park where he started beating her in the face and arms, then proceeding to choke her. She was able to escape after a nearby witness heard her screams. The witness took her to the nearby Foley Fire Department and called the police.

She was transported to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center to be treated for her injuries. Bendolph fled the area in his black Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Foley PD say Bendolph has a history of domestic violence and a recent protection from abuse order against him by the victim.

Acccording to police, he’s been living in Mobile and is currently wanted for the following charges in this case:

Felony Domestic Violence 2nd Assault

Felony Domestic Violence Strangulation

Felony Burglary 2nd

Felony False Imprisonment

Violation of a Protection from Abuse Order

If you see Marqus Bendolph or know where he is located, please call authorities and do not approach.

