Foley PD says watch mailboxes closely

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Foley Police Department is warning residents to pay close attention to their mail.

The department posted the following statement on their Facebook page:

The Foley Police Department wants to remind our community to keep a close eye on your mail especially if you commonly receive payments in the form of checks sent to your mailbox. We are noticing an increase in check fraud cases involving checks that have been stolen from residential and business mailboxes.

If you suspect any suspicious activity you’re asked to call 251-953-4431.