Foley PD says watch mailboxes closely

Baldwin County
Posted: / Updated:
FOLEY POLICE_1548376523764.JPG.jpg

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Foley Police Department is warning residents to pay close attention to their mail.

The department posted the following statement on their Facebook page:

The Foley Police Department wants to remind our community to keep a close eye on your mail especially if you commonly receive payments in the form of checks sent to your mailbox. We are noticing an increase in check fraud cases involving checks that have been stolen from residential and business mailboxes.

If you suspect any suspicious activity you’re asked to call 251-953-4431.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Mel Showers Sweepstakes