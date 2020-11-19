Foley officials cancel annual Christmas parade

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley’s annual Christmas parade was canceled, according to the City of Foley.
Below is word from the City of Foley:
“Desiring to be safe rather than sorry, Foley officials have canceled the annual Christmas parade, normally held in Foley on the first Saturday in December. Downtown merchants are open that Saturday and all shopping days before Christmas. Heritage Park provides a perfect place to walk and enjoy beautiful decorations. The pavilion is decorated for snap-your-own photos throughout the season. Plan a walk through Foley’s beautiful downtown as an easy, safe outing for your family during the holiday season.”
