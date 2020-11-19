Foley officials cancel annual Christmas parade

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) - The Jubilee Renaissance Faire starts this weekend, November 21 and 22 from 10 AM until 5 PM. Tickets are only $15 for Adults, $10 Age 5-12 and kids under 4 are FREE. The faire is located at Medieval Village - 30569 Osprey Lane, Robertsdale, Alabama. This is 3 miles north of the I 10 off of Wilcox Road. You can purchase tickets at the gate, but can also register to win tickets for a family of four through November 19 (https://www.wkrg.com/community/contests/enter-to-win-a-family-4-pack-of-tickets-to-bandit-big-rig-series/)

Shane Adams with the Jubilee Renaissance Faire explains, “We have the wheel the death, we have sword fighters, we have knights in shining armor trying to kill each other on horseback. What more can you ask for? How about a turkey leg? We have those too!” The faire will also have delicious food, music, birds of prey, a famous war horse, and forty artisans selling medieval wares.