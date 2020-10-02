Foley, National Guard team up during aftermath of Hurricane Sally

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Foley worked alongside the C Company 1/173rd Infantry of the Army National Guard to help with those impacted by Hurricane Sally with basic needs.

The federal government funded the items purchased this volunteer work. Ready-to-eat meals, water, tarps, and free ice were all available at the distribution site Foley set up.

“Our members here in Foley volunteered for this mission, to help the community they serve in,” Sgt. Garey Buscaino said. “It’s what we signed up to do, whether it be for the nation, the state, the city or the community- we are here to serve.”

The City of Foley reports 6,380 cars came through and more than 17,000 items were distributed.

“It was difficult to see the way our community was suffering,” said Foley POD Manager David Thompson. “The Guard not only brought us assistance in helping our residents but their upbeat attitude made our employees ready to attack the day. Their outlooks were infectious and their help was invaluable. We cannot thank the National Guard enough for the way they truly stepped up in Foley’s time of need.”

The C Company 1/173rd Infantry has now deployed overseas for training. But anyone in Foley wishing to send them care packages or cards during their time away can do so by emailing the National Guard Family Readiness Group point person, Devin Holzer at devinmholzer@gmail.com

LATEST STORIES: