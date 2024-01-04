FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Park Service has named Foley the American World War II Heritage City for Alabama.

Eleven communities nationwide have recently received the designation, and only one community can be selected to represent its state or territory as the designated American World War II Heritage City.

Communities were recognized based on their contributions to the war effort and continuing to observe sacrifices made by veterans and those on the home front during World War II.

“Foley played a critical role in this history, and we are pleased to recognize your jurisdiction as an American World War II Heritage City through the program,” a statement from the National Park Service read.

Navy training aircraft line the runways at Barin Field in Foley during World War II. The National Park Service named Foley one of 11 new American World War II Heritage Cities. (Photo courtesy of the City of Foley)

Foley’s Involvement in World War II

On Dec. 5, 1942, Barin Field training center opened in Foley for the United States Navy’s Pensacola Air Station.

Over two years, 5,795 students entered the Barin Field log, and by 1945, 1,886 enlisted personnel and 165 officers had been assigned to the field.

Barin Field’s presence impacted housing and other parts of the economy in Foley, which had 846 people at the time, according to the 1940 U.S. Census.

Navy personnel boarded about every vacant room in Foley, and up to five families shared a single home. To help, the National Housing Administration built 72 concrete modular apartments in 1943.

The Women’s Club of Foley planted a live oak tree on Feb. 1, 1943, as a tribute “honoring the young men and women of the community who are now or will soon be in the service of our country.”

Navy personnel and local residents participate in a USO event in Foley during World War II. The National Park Service named Foley as the American World War II Heritage City for Alabama. (Photo courtesy of the National Park Service)

On July 4, 1946, a flagpole and stone marker were dedicated at the same site. The site remains in Foley’s Heritage Park to honor those who served in World War II. The Foley Revitalization and Beautification Advisory Board maintains it.

Max Griffin Park was also dedicated to World War II veterans. Two anti-tank guns were acquired from the U.S. Army and are at the park.

“Foley’s recognition by the National Park Service is an incredible recognition of our city and area’s support of our military and veterans,” Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich said.

“Even before World War II, our area was patriotic, but it certainly peaked during our nation’s World War II effort. We should all be proud of this recognition.”

11 communities designated as American World War II Heritage cities:

Tempe, Arizona

Richmond, California

Wilmington, Delaware

Waterloo, Iowa

Baltimore County, Maryland

Johnson County and Warrensburg, Missouri (joint community nomination)

Hastings, Nebraska

Boulder City and Henderson, Nevada (joint community nomination)

Yonkers, New York

Bedford County, Virginia

Communities such as Pensacola, Pascagoula and New Orleans have also been designated American World War II Heritage Cities.

For more information on the American World War II Heritage Cities Program, visit the National Park Service website.