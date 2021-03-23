Foley mom severely injured in fire speaks about terrifying moments, now focusing on recovery

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a terrifying morning Lelann Thompson will never forget.

“I remember waking up to the smell of smoke and then I grabbed the kids, but we were kind of trapped in. So I had to kick out a window,” she remembered, thinking back on the moments that changed her family’s lives forever.

She and her two children were inside their Foley home when fire broke out. With only seconds to make a decision, Lelann tossed young Melissa and Jaysin outside through a back window.

“I just wanted to get them out. That’s all I could think about, just getting out,” Lelann said.

It happened the week of Christmas, just three months ago this week.

“We’re all alive and we’re all safe,” she added.

Melissa suffered minor injuries. Jaysin continues his outpatient treatment in Galveston, TX. Lelann has been home now for two week. In early January doctors gave her a 10% chance of survival, but Lelann never once gave up.

“I think the last week in the hospital I remember, or maybe the last two weeks, but other than that there’s really nothing,” she said.

Doctors were forced to amputate both of her legs. Now, her biggest goal in the coming months is to rebuild her strength. She says she is looking forward to getting her prosthetics and learning to walk again.