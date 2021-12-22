Foley mom given 10% chance of survival after fire is now defying the odds a year later

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A lot has changed in a year for Lelann Thompson and her family.

“It’s been exhausting. Learning to walk again and dealing with everything it’s been a challenge, but I made it through,” she explained Wednesday morning in her first in-person interview since a fire last year changed nearly claimed her life.

Doctors initially only gave Lelann a 10% chance of survival after a house fire last year days before Christmas severely injured her. She remained on life support for weeks.

“I just remember the smoke and running,” she said.

Now, she’s defying those odds surprising doctors who once thought she’d never leave the hospital, let alone walk or talk again.

“They amputated both of my legs so I had to learn how to walk again. One of the strokes took out my vision. It made it hard to see so that was tough getting used to,” Lelann continued.

Her two children, Melissa and Jaysin, were inside their Foley home in 2020 when the fire broke out. Lelann tossed both kids from a window, credited for saving their lives. Jaysin spent several weeks in a Galveston, TX burn unit and today, a year after the fire, he’s proving he and his mom are both fighters who are able to overcome any obstacle.

“He has a lot of trauma I guess you could say from everything that has happened, but he’s making it through,” she said.

Lelann starts therapy soon to focus on her lungs and breathing. She’s been in physical therapy much of the year with what she considers the best support team by her side.

“My daughter she cheers for me every day in physical therapy and my son’s like walk mommy walk, you can do it you don’t need this cane. The kids have definitely bounced back. We all have,” Lelann added.

Since they couldn’t be together last Christmas the family plans to celebrate their victories at home this year. They’re also looking forward to a vacation in the new year.