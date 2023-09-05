FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey is putting the Alabama library system on blast.

Out of the 100 thousand books in the Foley Public Library, some books in the children and young adult section are causing concern and are now under review after parents and residents say they contain material unsuitable for young eyes.

Governor Kay Ivey took their side on Friday and called out the Foley Public for having the book “Who are you? The Kid’s Guide to Gender Identity.”

We spoke to Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich about the governor’s comments.

“Kay Ivey has always been a big supporter of elementary education,” Hellmich said. “She loves our children. I’m a bigger supporter of that, too, so her point she is trying to get across is the questioning of state money at the state level with the legislature.”

Ivey has an issue with the American Library Association’s policies, which the Alabama Public Library Service has adopted. They include a Library Bill of Rights and allows children to use library resources “privately and confidentially.” Ivey said parents should have access to their child’s records and the Library Bill of Rights goes against Alabama state law.

She wrote a letter to the State Library Director Doctor Nancy Pack. It contained nine questions ranging from funding to the screening process, and she wants a response before Sept. 13. This information could be used to determine whether there is a need for reform.

Meanwhile, the city of Foley has already taken action. Last month, a resident identified 24 problematic books for children and teens. The library and council decided to review 8.

“We do want to represent our community, and not everybody has the same opinion on what’s proper and what’s not,” Hellmich said. “That is always a challenge for any library and our people do exceptionally well.”

Once the books are done being reviewed, Mayor Hellmich said he and the council are coming up with possible solutions to accommodate concerned residents and parents.

“It may be that we create a section which we are space limited, to where you can’t walk up and look at the book,” Hellmich said. “You would have to request the title, and then you could check it out being an adult for your child if you want to. We are looking at all those different options.”

Gov. Ivey also called out Prattville and the Ozark Dale County library for controversial books in their children’s section.