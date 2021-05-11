Foley man wins $1 million Florida lottery scratch off

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Florida Lottery announced Calvin Holmes, 47, of Foley, Alabama, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.00.

The Florida Lottery says Holmes purchased his winning ticket from Discount Tobacco Shop, located at 13120 Lillian Highway in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.