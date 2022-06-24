FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley man was sentenced to over five years after he was found distributing meth and marijuana in south Alabama communities.

Jimmie Lee Avera, 35, was sentenced after Foley Police conducted a raid on a home off Lake South Drive May 6, 2021. Avera shared the home with Caitlin Reid Bentley, his codefendant, according to a news release from the South Alabama U.S. Department of Justice.

Foley Police found:

More than six pounds fo marijuana

Three guns

Ammunition

Digital scales and plastic baggies

$41,00 in cash

In addition to the search, police found text messages between Avera and Bentley discussing how to “distribute methamphetamine and marijuana from the house on Lake South Drive,” according to the release. The text messages spanned from Aug. 2019 to May 6, 2021.

Jimmie Lee Avera, 34

Caitlan Reed Bentley, 31

When police questioned Avera, he admitted he was a convicted felon and knew he was not allowed to have a gun. Avera was sentenced to 61 months for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Bentley pled guilty to conspiring to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine. Bently will only serve a day in jail followed by three years of probation, according to the release.

Once Avena is released from prison, he will serve five years on probation and will be required to patriciate in drug testing and treatment. Avena also paid $200 in special assessments, according to the release.