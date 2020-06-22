Foley man sentenced to 30 years for child pornography

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley man, Corey Steele, 33, was sentenced for 30 years for child pornography, the United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announced Monday. Steele pleaded guilty back in June of 2019.

According to documents submitted in connection with Steele’s guilty plea, Foley Police Department received a tip that Steele was in possession of child pornography. The Foley Police Department’s investigation revealed that Steele was asking his co-defendant Krystal Sanspree to take sexually explicit photos of a child. Spanspree complied and sent photos to Steele. Spansree was previously sentenced to twenty years for her crimes.

Steele was sentenced to 360 months (30 years) imprisonment. The judge ordered that Steele is to undergo mental health treatment, sex offender treatment, and drug and alcohol treatment while incarcerated. Steele is to also serve a fifteen-year term of supervised release beginning his discharge from prison and must register as a sex offender upon release. Steele must also pay $10,100 in special assessment.

