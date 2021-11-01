Foley man sentenced; felon possession of firearm

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley man was sentenced to 60 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Remonto Maurice Johnson, 35, was arrested on Dec. 22, 2020, by Foley Police charged with domestic violence.

On Dec. 21 while FPD investigated a shooting in a residential area, police discovered a Glock .40-caliber pistol from a driveway on South Pecan Street. Johnson had dropped the gun while fleeing in which two individuals shot at him allegedly in retaliation for the domestic-violence prior.

Johnson had been convicted of several felonies, including assault and drug offenses at the time of the shooting.

Johnson pleaded guilty and admitted that the Glock pistol was his, he also admitted he was a convicted felon, and that he was prohibited to possess a firearm.

Judge Terry Moorer ordered Johnson to serve a three-year term of supervised release upon his release from prison. During the term, Johnson will undergo testing and treatment for substance abuse.

The court did not impose a fine on Johnson, however, the judge ordered for him to pay $100 in special assessments.