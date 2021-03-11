Foley man jailed after pulling a gun and claiming to be FBI agent

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — 35-year-old Kelcey Turner faces charges of impersonating a peace officer and menacing and could face federal charges after a bizarre morning in Foley.

Police investigators in Foley spent hours searching through Turner’s car and house on Ogden Court looking for a reason why.

“Kind of a really odd situation and we’re trying to figure out what’s going on,” says Assistant Police Chief Kevin Carnley.

It began when Turner, wearing a shoulder holster and a Glock 9 mm, approached a police officer directing traffic near Foley Middle School. After parking in the middle of U.S. Highway 98 and walking up to the officer, there was a short exchange between the two according to Carnley. “Are we having trouble? I don’t know, are we? Then the officer said he started mumbling things and walked off and took off at a high rate of speed.”

His next stop SERVPRO in downtown Foley. General manager Jody Logan says one of his employees ended up at the wrong end of Turner’s gun. “Put the clip in and started coming towards him when our employee was still in the car this morning, came at him with the gun raised pretending to be an FBI agent.”

When confronted and told to leave, Turner eventually did leave. “He had the gun in his hand. He asked the guy for his wallet, identification and was going through the wallet. He had an earpiece in, or acted like he had an earpiece in, as he was going through the wallet like he was calling in the information,” Logan said.

By this time, Foley Police were actively looking for Turner and his car and would later find both at his house where he was arrested. Inside the car, police found another magazine for the pistol and in the trunk an AK-47 and another loaded 50-round magazine for the rifle.