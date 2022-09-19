FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is dead and a Foley man facing vehicular homicide charges after a weekend wreck.

According to investigators, Anthony Prim, 43, of Foley was the driver of a car that hit and killed a man as he walked alongside County Road 12 Sunday. That man’s name has not been released.

Prim was in court Monday afternoon where the judge heard two very different versions of what happened.

Prosecutors say Anthony Prim was driving east on County Road 12, towards Highway 59, when he hit a pedestrian walking alongside the road. Prosecutors also say Prim had just left a bar and had been drinking and after hitting the man prosecutors said he left the scene.

In court, Prim said nothing as his defense attorney gave a different version of events. They said Prim was driving to his girlfriend’s house when he thought he had hit someone. He drove to the bar to ask for help in searching for that person and came back to find other people at the scene, gathered around the man that had been killed, and then Prim called the police.

Prim was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and criminally negligent homicide.

Prosecutors asked bond be set at $75,000 for each charge. The judge ultimately set bond at a total of $35,000 with conditions that Prim is under house arrest, wears a GPS and alcohol monitor and is not allowed to drive.