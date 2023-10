LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Loxley Detention Center inmate who escaped early Wednesday morning has been caught, according to a news release from the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Garrett Jeremy Marks, 46 of Foley, is serving a prison sentence for first-degree theft of property in Clarke County, according to ADOC records.

At 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, an “institutional count” was done and Marks was not accounted for, according to ADOC. He was allegedly last seen inside the facility at 4 a.m.