BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is dead following a Sept. 2 multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 98 four miles east of Elberta in Baldwin County, according to an update from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to the release, 48-year-old Patrick D. Knox of Foley died when his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed into a 2018 Ford F550 and was then hit by a 2014 Dodge Ram.

The crash occured on U.S. 98 near the 74 miler marker near Deer Acres Lane just east of Elberta. The crash scene caused both lanes of U.S. 98 to be closed for roughly two hours.

Knox was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details are available at this time. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.