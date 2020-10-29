Foley man convicted on nine child sex charges

Baldwin County

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) -— A Foley man has been convicted on nine child sex charges. The victims were girls under the age of 12.

Thomas Bailey was found guilty of four sodomy first charges, three counts of sodomy second, one count of attempted rape, and one count of attempted sodomy in the first degree.

He will be sentenced for his crimes on December 16th.

