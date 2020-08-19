Foley man charged with rape, sodomy of three young girls

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — 46-year-old James Ingram is back in a familiar place — behind bars.

He was arrested late Tuesday and charged with three counts of first-degree rape and sodomy of three young girls according to Foley Deputy Chief Thurston Bullock. “They weren’t abducted or picked up randomly on the street. This was somebody three different female juveniles that he knew.”

Ingram has been in and out of jail since he was 18 years old. His crimes mostly property and non-violent offenses until now. “These people are all around us and you never know who you’re dealing with or who this person may be. Once a victim steps forward and speaks to us that’s when we find out who they are and we take action,” Bullock said.

That’s what happened in this case, according to Bullock, because three brave, young girls shared a secret. “At that point we were able to take action and get him off the streets so he doesn’t do it to anybody else.”

Ingram will be transferred to the Baldwin County Jail. His first appearance before a judge on these charges is expected to be Friday for a bond hearing.

