Foley man charged with first-degree marijuana possession

FOLEY, Ala. (WRKG) — A Foley man is charged with first-degree marijuana possession after police found high-grade marijuana in his home.

The Foley Police department, along with assistance from members of the Baldwin County Drug Task Force, served a narcotics search warrant at 131 Pennbrooke Loop in Foley Thursday, Jan. 16.

Andrew Harrigan, 21, of Foley was arrested after about 6.36 ounces of high-grade marijuana were recovered along with assorted drug paraphernalia including scales, a marijuana grinder, plastic sandwich bags for distribution, and several smoking devices.

Harrigan was charged with possession of marijuana 1st degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with tampering with physical evidence for his attempts to dispose of some of the evidence as officers made entry into the residence.

