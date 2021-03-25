Foley man charged with animal cruelty for emaciated horses

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley man is facing four counts of animal cruelty after police were notified about four emaciated horses on Bullard Avenue.

On Wednesday, March 24, the Foley Police Department was notified in reference to four horses that appeared to be emaciated off of Bullard Avenue. The next morning during daylight, an investigation was launched, and with the professional assistance of a veterinarian and cooperation of the owner, the horses were evaluated and found to be malnourished and in need of care to various degrees. The four horses along with five hogs and nine goats were taken to be rehabilitated and properly cared for. Police are currently working with rescue groups to assist in this endeavor and relocate them to a new home.

Because of the condition and neglect of the animals, the owner, Mike Houston, 49, was arrested and charged with four counts of animal cruelty. Animal cruelty on the first conviction is a class A misdemeanor.