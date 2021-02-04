FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested following a drug search in Foley. According to the Foley Police Department, officers were tipped off about a possible drug operation at a home on West Berry Avenue. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found 1,437 grams of spice, 15 grams of heroin, 11 grams of methamphetamine, 361 grams of codeine, and 7 ounces of marijuana inside the home. 34-year-old Hiawatha McGaster was arrested and taken into custody.
Foley man arrested on drug trafficking charges
by: WKRG Staff