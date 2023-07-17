FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley man was arrested Friday after an investigation by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit for possession of child pornography, according to a BCSO release.

Detectives were made aware of Jason Naeb, 47, and started their investigation into him in late June. The information they received claimed Naeb was downloading and “likely in possession of child pornography,” according to the release.

Multiple search warrants were issued for Naeb’s electronic devices. The release said searches of the devices revealed “images depicting persons under the age of 17 engaged in sex acts.”

BCSO said the Department of Homeland Security assisted in the investigation.