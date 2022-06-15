FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police Department said they arrested a Foley man and charged him with sexually assaulting a child.

FPD said in a news release that their investigation revealed Derrick Lashawn Stallworth, 27, was engaging in sexual activity with a child under the age of 12. Police also said Stallworth was known by the victim and he was taken into custody.

Stallworth is charged with one count of rape in the first degree. He also had outstanding warrants for unrelated charges.

FPD says this is an ongoing investigation.