FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department said they arrested a man and charged him with one count of sexual abuse of a child, according to a release from the FPD.

Rodney Trawick, 47, of Foley, was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a child less than 12 years old.

Officers and detectives with the FPD were called to the 12000 block of Bodenhamer Rd. on Sunday, Nov. 7 in reference to “sexual abuse of a child.”

Police said further investigation showed probable cause that Trawick abused a child.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Police said it is possible Trawick could face additional charges. No additional details were given at this time.