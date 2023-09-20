FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley police arrested a man Wednesday after he called 911 and told the dispatcher he was armed and “going to cause a shooting.”

Foley police officers responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, searched the area and found no threat.

Upon further investigation, the caller was identified as Dylan Mackenzie Green, 22. FPD officers and Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies later found Green and arrested him without incident at his residence.

Green was charged with first degree terrorist threat, which is a felony, and no weapon was found.