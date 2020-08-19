Foley man accused of raping underage girls

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department arrested 46-year-old James Ingram Tuesday on three counts of Rape 1st and three counts of Sexual Abuse 2nd.
The following is from the Foley Police Department:
On August 18th, 2020, at approximately 4:30 pm, the Foley Police Department arrested James Ingram (age 46) on charges of three counts of Rape 1st and three counts of Sexual Abuse 2nd. The charges stemmed from sexual allegations from different juvenile females known to Mr. Ingram. During the interview of Mr. Ingram, he admitted to having sexual intercourse with the juveniles throughout the past year. He will be transported to the Baldwin County Jail for bond arraignments. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department, Department of Human Resources, and the Baldwin County D. A.’s Office all assisted in the investigation, and it is still ongoing at this time.
