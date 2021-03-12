Foley man allegedly claiming to be an FBI agent faces additional charges

Turner was booked in the Baldwin County Jail now facing additional charges.

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The man Foley Police say was impersonating an FBI agent and brandishing a gun Thursday is facing additional charges.

35-year-old Kelcey Turner was originally charged with impersonating a peace officer and menacing after approaching a police officer and an employee of a downtown business wearing a holstered 9 mm Glock handgun.

At one point police say Turner pulled the gun on a man arriving for work, claimed to be an FBI agent, and demanded his identification.

After executing a search warrant at his home on Ogden Court in Foley, Turner was booked into the Baldwin County Jail facing additional charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Foley Police say they also found several magazines of ammunition in his car and an SKS rifle and a loaded 50-round magazine in the trunk.

