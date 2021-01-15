Foley man admits to stabbing victim several times during fight to police

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials say a man was stabbed several times during the course of a fight and 48-year-old Donte Stansel of Foley admitted to the stabbing Thursday.

Elberta PD and BCSO units responded to the scene of the assault on Boros Rd.  Both the victim and assailant were located. According to authorities, the victim was transported to a Pensacola hospital by life flight and their condition is stable after undergoing surgery. 

Stansel was arrested for Assault First Degree and transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections Center. 

The case is still under investigation say offcials. Investigators will provide a follow-up on the matter.    

