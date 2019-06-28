Foley man admits to mobile home burglaries says police

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A quiet mobile home community on Foley’s west side has been the target of a burglar for the last three months.

“He admitted to entering several mobile homes,” says Sgt. Glenn Hartenstein with Foley Police. “Some occurred during the day, some occurred during the evening.”

They say 21-year-old Eric Robles was looking for cash and it didn’t matter if people were home or not. “Several of the burglaries there were occupants that were inside the residence however as soon as he had heard the occupants he fled immediately.”

Robles, who is no stranger to law enforcement, is charged with burglarizing at least seven homes and also the fraudulent use of a credit card. “Several of the mobile homes he stated that they were unlocked and several he used force.”

Robles has a Foley address but for now, he will be staying behind bars at the Baldwin County Jail.