Foley man accused of giving teen marijuana, trying to have sex with her

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG)- A Foley man is accused of giving marijuana to a teenager and trying to have sex with her. The following is an unedited press release by the Foley Police Department:

The Foley Police Department arrested Joshua Richey (33), a Foley resident, for Enticing a Child, Distribution of a Controlled Substance to a Minor, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On June 25, 2019 the Foley Police Department received a report of a 13 year old child having been given marijuana and also encouraged to perform sexual acts in the offenders home.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Joshua Richey (33), had given the 13 year old marijuana and tried to compel the juvenile to perform sexual acts. This case is still under investigation.