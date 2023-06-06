FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Foley has seen the biggest growth in population from 2020 to 2022 among cities in Baldwin County, according to a report from the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama. In two years, Foley saw an increase of 2,979 people or a growth rate of 14.47%.

In 2022, Foley has 23,577 residents ranking 27th on the list of most populous cities in Alabama. Fairhope ranks 26th with 282 more residents.

In comparison, Alabama’s largest city with 221,933, Huntsville, is nine times the size of Foley.

“All of us, myself and the council, are perfectly aware of our growth,” Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich said. “This just puts the numbers behind what we already knew. People realize that this is a very desirable place to live and they are coming here. We’re working day to day to keep it a desirable place to live. We’re working to mitigate the growth by investing in infrastructure and our quality of life.”

The next highest increase in the county in total population and percentage growth was in Daphne, which saw an increase of 1,989 residents over two years. The city grew from 24,981 to 26,970, or 8%.

More Baldwin County cities + growth from 2020 to 2022: