Foley Investigators charge 19-year-old man after identified in sexual act with juvenile in circulated video

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department say investigators identified a juvenile and adult man that were in a circulated video on the internet engaging in sexual activity.

Police say on Wednesday a Foley School Resource Officer received information about a video that involved a minor engaging in a sexual act on the internet.

Foley Investigators successfully identified the juvenile and adult male, as 19-year-old Damarius Javon Pickens. Police say, “…Pickens was charged with Rape 2nd (Being 16 years old or older, he or she engages in sexual intercourse with a member of the opposite sex less than 16 and more than 12 years old; provided, however, the actor is at least two years older than the member of the opposite sex) class B felony.” 

Additionally, he faces charges of Production of Child Pornography, class A felony. Investigators say this is an ongoing investigation, therefore this is all the information that will be released at this time.

