FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Every time the storm clouds build and the rain begins to fall in Foley, homeowners in some sections of the city get a little nervous.

“It floods and we ended up having beavers, we’ve had wild hogs. Oh it’s crazy, ducks, fish,” all come to visit Sandie Wilson’s backyard.

The problem is a ditch that drains stormwater from miles away and funnels it into the Bon Secour watershed is overgrown, and clogged with trees and other debris from Hurricane Sally. “It’s been a struggle anytime it rains,” says homeowner Jerry Groll. “The water backs up. You don’t know how far it’s going to come up to the house.”

Now the city of Foley plans to spend $263,000 to clear the ditches and hopefully alleviate a problem Jerry and Vicki Groll have memorialized on their wall when Hurricane Sally came to town. “With Sally, we had seven inches of water in our house,” says Vicki.

Now, any rain at all causes concern she says, “It’s hard when you are afraid every time it’s a good rain, are you going to flood again?”

“It was supposed to be just a ditch,” adds Wilson, “It becomes a river.”

Debris is piled up along the sides of the ditch from work done by homeowners but the city now plans to not only clean it out and widen the ditch but maintain it so when the next big rain approaches there will hopefully be a little more calm before the storm for homeowners. “This is just the beginning but it is a wonderful step in the right direction,” says Groll.

Work should start in the next month or so and if the city does maintain the ditches they would be eligible for reimbursement from FEMA when the next big storm comes.