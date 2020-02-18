Foley High Schoolers selected as “Leaders for a Day” in Baldwin

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Some outstanding Foley High School students have been selected for a unique program happening Tuesday. Four students, selected by the Optimist Club of Foley, will shadow local leaders: Foley’s Mayor, Police Chief, Fire Chief, and a Baldwin County Commissioner. The students will join each official at some point Tuesday.

“This program is designed for students to see our leaders in action so they can get a closeup view of the everyday logistics that are involved in each leadership position,” read the Optimist Club student application. Foley Optimist Club President Erin Maulden said she got the idea when she saw a “Mayor for a Day” program and thought they could expand it to other offices to give more students a chance to take part in it. The students selected had to write an essay, have a high GPA, consistent school attendance and a recommendation from a teacher and an “upstanding member” of the community.

