Foley High School teacher charged with possessing obscene matter

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A teacher at Foley High School is charged with possessing obscene matter after investigators found evidence on his electronic devices.

On Aug. 19, investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant in the 20000 block of Oak Road East in Gulf Shores. Electronic devices were located that contained obscene matter.

Chris Bridges, 46, was arrested for three counts of possession of obscene matter. Bridges is currently in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections Center on no bond.

The Gulf Shores Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Gulf Coast Technology Center in Mobile assisted in the investigation.

Eddie Tyler, Superintendent of the Baldwin County School System, released the following statement:

“We have been made aware of the arrest. Mr. Bridges has been placed on administrative leave. We are in contact with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and cannot speak further on the employee matter at this time.” Eddie Tyler,

Superintendent

According to his biography on Foley High School’s website, Bridges has been teaching U.S. History and dual enrollment at the school for 20 years.

