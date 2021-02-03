Foley High School Hall of Fame football coach passes away

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley High School Hall of Fame football coach Ivan Jones has died.

The Foley Lions athletics Facebook page posted Wednesday night, “This is a great loss to the Foley community in the passing of Coach Jones. Coach Jones touched the lives of many generations within South Baldwin County. Coach Jones was the epitome of a Foley Lion!”

Jones became the head football coach at Foley High School in 1955 and spent 35 years working at the school. The football stadium at the school was named in his honor in 2004.

